Bird Fest will be held at the Burien Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Do you want to learn what birds are in your backyard?

Do you want to help researchers take a snapshot of their populations?

You can do both, and more at the annual (and free) Bird Fest event

Bird Fest offers families, friends and neighbors an opportunity to learn about their local birds and plants while participating in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

There will be hourly bird walks, presentations, family nature walk, booths, door prize raffle, crafts and hands-on activities for all ages.

Learn more, or register in advance, on our website at https://envsciencecenter.org/bird-fest/.

Can’t join in person?

Register now for live streamed presentations here: https://envsciencecenter.org/bird-fest/.

The Environmental Science Center has coordinated Bird Fest with sponsorship from the City of Burien to spread awareness on watershed health through creating native habitat for birds.

