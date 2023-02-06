The City of Burien this week launched a Paid Forest Steward Program program, and they’re seeking volunteers.

The city said that the Green Burien Partnership will “bring together community members and private and public agency partners to restore and care for Burien’s parks and urban forests. The partnership relies on dedicated community members to help us restore our forest.”

Currently, volunteers complete much of the Green Burien Partnership’s work to restore Burien’s urban forest on public land.

“We recognize that not everyone is able to provide unpaid volunteer labor,” said Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director. “The paid forest steward program helps more community members take ownership of their local parks and green spaces.”

The Green Burien Partnership Forest Stewards program brings resources, training, and leadership opportunities to communities underrepresented in urban forestry. Green Burien Partnership Forest Stewards adopt a park and receive training, tools, and materials to do environmental restoration with friends, family, and neighbors.

“Everyone deserves to feel a sense of belonging in Burien’s parks,” said Adolfo Bailon, Burien City Manager. “This program will help more community members get involved in improving their neighborhood parks.”

Forest stewards are paid $4,600 total for an average of seven hours of work per month over two years. The City is seeking funding to extend the paid forest steward positions beyond the two-year pilot program.

Applications from community members who live near one of the following parks will be prioritized:

Please apply if you:

Can commit to two years of work at approximately seven hours per month

Are interested in plants, parks, or the environment

Are able to verbally communicate in English

Live near one of the priority parks listed above

Are able to do physical activity including bending over, lifting up to 25 pounds, and walking over uneven ground

Are 18 or older or will be accompanied by an adult

The application for paid forest stewards will remain open until positions are filled. Please contact Maya Klem, the Green Burien Partnership Coordinator, with any questions about the program or to discuss other stewardship opportunities at [email protected] or (206) 988-3700.