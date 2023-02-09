There is still time for a Valentine’s surprise gift – BAT Theatre’s romantic On the Market play opens this Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the little theatre at Kennedy Catholic High School.

This production will continue through Mar. 5, 2023.

Organizers of the show told The B-Town Blog that the show’s award-winning author Jason Odell Williams will be at the post-show talkback this Sunday, Feb. 12 (Sunday performances start at 2 pm.)

Williams is in New York but will Zoom in to discuss the show.

Plus, Sunday is $7 Sunday, where you can get tickets for just $7.

TICKETS:

https://v6.click4tix.com/event-details.php?e=431549&domain=BAT

“It is worth it just to see the actors play multiple characters during the show,” show producers said.

“See you at the show!”

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!