Local filmmakers David Yama and Isaac Handelman have produced a compelling short documentary on some homeless friends who have been struggling to make ends meet.

One issue that stood out to the two creatives in their pursuit to find and share stories has been the homeless crisis, which now affects virtually every community, big or small, in our country today.

“We were shocked to find that there are homeless individuals and families who are employed, who work but even with employment they have ended up effectively homeless,” Yama told The B-Town Blog. “Either living on someones couch, in an RV parked outside of a property or on the street-side illegally. We found that for those employed living homeless, it appeared that more often they had something of a roof over their head, and that the next step in the fate of these individuals – ending up in a tent – ultimately led to them losing their employment and sources of income.”

While investigating this issue trying to come up with how they would make a film about it, Yama says he learned that a childhood friend of his was living in this exact predicament. Zak Grenier and his son Bryson Grenier are both employed and bring in a steady income, and Zak’s girlfriend Winter Rain also brings in income through artwork. But after being illegally removed from Winter’s parent’s property, the family has been effectively homeless for the last 18 months, living out of gifted/donated pre-1960s decrepit trailers. For some time, they had to park their trailers at state parks during off-season for over $2,000 a month. Eventually, Zak’s employer let them park their trailers on a storage lot which wasn’t meant nor allowed for living on. That time is past its end, and now the Health Department appears to be involved. With nowhere to move their trailers, a very likely scenario is that the sheriff’s department will impound the trailers and the Grenier family will be forced to live in tents on the side of the road, a next step that will very likely lead to them losing their employment, losing everything.

“In our investigation, we found that this scenario is one not unique to the Grenier’s,” Yama said. “Throughout the Southend and Seattle, countless RVs are parked illegally on the side of roads and under underpasses. We found individuals, couples and families who are employed, but are unable to afford getting themselves into a stable living situation. We were shocked to hear how expensive it actually is to be employed and effectively homeless. These RVs often don’t have running water, sewage, or electricity. While the Grenier’s have been fortunate to have a small amount of electricity to divide between their trailers, the trailers themselves do not have running water, gas, or sewage. This means that they can’t store much food let alone cook food. They have to depend on bottled water and prepared foods, with long trips to the nearest grocery stores, adding to the costs of living homeless. In order to have a place to go to the bathroom, the Grenier’s have to pay for someone to drain their trailer’s sewage tanks. All together, the family pays on average around $2,000 a month to survive in their current living standards.”

Given what they learned about the Grenier’s and discovering that others right on their streets are living through this same hell, the filmmakers decided to make a short documentary about the Grenier’s plight.

“We made this film to both bring to light this situation so many are suffering through as well as to try and help this one family overcome their predicament,” Yama said. “The Grenier’s have a chance to turn things around. If they were able to raise enough funds to either purchase a lot to park their RVs or make the down payment necessary to get into a rent-to-own situation, they’d be able to pay the month-to-month costs with their incomes. Isaac and I are confident that if enough people hear this family’s story and come together to help them, they’ll be able to turn things around and be one less homeless family in this country. There are so many on the brink, and we plan to tell their stories moving forward. The stories of not homeless people living on ‘our’ streets, but the stories of members of our community who are much less fortunate. We also challenge our fellow local independent filmmakers, and local independent filmmakers of other communities to take a moment and also cover this. Let us all tell the stories of our community’s dilemmas. We have the power to influence and bring about change with our lenses, not simply entertain.”

Both graduated from the University of Washington’s new Cinema and Media Studies Program with a desire to create independent local films. While the program was more geared towards comparative literature and analysis of film, like many in the program, they utilized what they learned about the history of cinema and the techniques applied to make their own films.

“Over the better part of the last year, we worked on a film based on an H.P. Lovecraft story, for which I starred in and Isaac co-wrote and directed,” Yama said. “While the project was extremely fulfilling, we wanted to switch gears and begin working on a project that reflected the current state of our communities and country.”

