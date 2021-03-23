The next Highline Forum will be held virtually via MS Teams this Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending, please email Dave Kaplan at [email protected] and put “Highline Forum rsvp” in the subject line. He will provide you a link to the meeting.

The agenda includes:

the City of Burien presentation; adoption of the draft changes to the Forum operating procedures reflecting the changes to the StART’s reporting relationship with the Forum; a presentation on the 2020 Sea-Tac Stakeholder Advisory Round Table (StART) Annual Report; an opportunity for both StART members and Forum members to reflect and suggest topics for StART to consider; and, a round table on Emerging Issues.



Note regarding Public Comment

In conformance with the Governor’s “Stay at Home” executive orders, there will be no physical location for this meeting. Those wishing to provide public comment will have the opportunity to: