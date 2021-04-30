From our friends at WABI Burien:

On our May Walk-n-Talk this Sunday, May 2, 2021, we’ll stroll from Burien Town Square, southbound to the southern hilltop area of Gregory Heights, to the overlook, hoping we can look out to a view of Mt. Rainier.

Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021 (Rain or shine…)

Time: Meet-up at 2:00. Walking starts at 2:15.

Place: Meet on the grassy knoll at Burien Town Square (480 SW 152nd Street Burien, WA. at the corner of SW 152nd & 5th Place SW).

Who: Open to all walkers. Be aware that the route slopes downward and then back up again, so it’s got some hillier areas than many of our Walk-n-Talks. Walkers are welcome to do all or part of the walk, and all may walk at their own pace.

Precautions: In keeping with current covid precautions, walkers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Route:

We will follow the “Gregory Heights Long Map” on the Walking Maps Page , (also attached below).

, (also attached below). Meet at Burien Town Square Park.

West on SW 152nd, then south on Ambaum.

South on 8th Ave SW.

Cross SW 160th St. at the light, then walk westward along the south side of the street to 10th Ave. SW.

Turn south to walk along 10th Ave. SW. On the east side of the street, starting at 16220, we’ll see three houses built in 1961 in the “Gunther’s Highland View” Subdivision (of the Gunther’s Tower history). These three “mid-century modern” houses, side-by-side, share the same sculptured concrete block exterior, and add to the architectural interest found around Gregory Heights. We’ll continue south down the hill to SW 166th St, go west 3 blocks, head north 2 blocks, then west again at SW 162nd St.

Then north on 16th Ave SW, passing Gregory Heights Elementary and crossing over SW 160th St, to SW 158th St.

We’ll “hug the lake”, continuing on SW 158th, 12 Ave. SW, SW 156th, back to 10th Ave. SW, then eastbound on SW 152nd back to Town Square.

Distance: About 3.25 miles round trip.

This is a FREE event and is enjoyable for all, including four-legged friends. Every month since August 2011, neighbors and Burien city visitors have gathered, walked and talked for fun, conversation and exercise. Come join the group! Chat with someone you wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to meet with. If you have a pedometer or other sort of step-counter, bring it along. Let’s see how many steps we can tally.

Check out our tip sheet: “Start Walking for Health and Well-Being”.

(Please click on the map for a larger view, then print it out if you’d like to bring it with you on the walk.)

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”. )

) Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.

For further information, please jot us a note: [email protected]

