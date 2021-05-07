Alki Point. I was riding along in the back seat on a training flight over to the peninsula earlier this month. Coming back on the same flight over Puget Sound, just east of Blake Island. Containership coming in to Elliott Bay on the same flight. Passing over downtown on the way back to RNT on the same flight. Passing in front of downtown on the way back from Port Townsend; I was backseating on a different training flight.

Francis Zera is an award-winning architectural and commercial photographer, based in Seattle, USA.

He’s been through business school, journalism school, art school, graduate school (M.A. Ed.), the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, and is currently enrolled in flight school.

He travels light, loves flying in aircraft that don’t have doors, can think on his feet, has a valid passport, and plays well with art directors and producers.

He’s a Phase One Certified Professional, one of only 39 Phase One Certified Technicians worldwide, and taught architectural photography at the Art Institute of Seattle.

More info on – and other great photos by – Francis Zera can be found here: