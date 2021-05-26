A record 646 candidates filed with King County Elections to run for local offices – from County Executive to Sewer District Commissioner – during filing week (May 17-21).

This beats the previous record of 634 candidates filed in 2017, Elections said.

Nearly 95% of candidates filed online, with just a handful deciding to file in-person.

Find the full and final list of candidates here

This year, there will be 217 candidates vying for 57 offices on the ballot for the August Primary election, as well as seven ballot measures. Ballots for that election will be mailed to voters on July 14 with drop boxes open the following day.

“Our democracy works best when all voices are heard and when our voters have options. It’s fantastic to see so many people stepping up to the plate for their community and being willing to serve in this unique and challenging way,” said Julie Wise, King County Director of Elections.

There were nine offices where no candidates filed. In accordance with state law, King County Elections will be folding a special candidate filing period from August 2-6, 2021 for these offices. There are no filing fees for these positions.

