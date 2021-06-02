From our friends at WABI Burien:

June already! Birds are singing and the weather’s warming. Time to walk with friends and neighbors on our June Walk-n-Talk this Sunday, June 6, 2021.

This is a FREE event and is enjoyable for all, including friendly, four-legged friends.

On our monthly Walk-n-Talks, we aim to walk in many of the different neighborhoods of Burien as a way to get to know our City. This month, we’ll walk in the southernmost neighborhood of Burien. (That long, narrow portion of Burien between Normandy Park and Sea-Tac.) We’ll meet at the Manhattan Park and Playfield, and take a wandering path south, east, west and north, through neighborhoods old and new. There are even sidewalks along much of the route!

Date: Sunday. June 6, 2021.

Time: Meet at 2 p.m. We start walking at 2:15 p.m. (Rain or shine.)

Where: Meet at Manhattan Park and Playfield, overlooking Big Picture High School and Sea-Tac. 18386 4th Ave S, Burien, WA 98148

Who: Open to all walkers.

Route: The route is fairly flat, with many sidewalks. Approx. 2.6 miles roundtrip. (Click on the maps below to see a larger view. Print them out if you’d like a copy while you walk.)

Covid-related restrictions will be in place.

Every month since August 2011, neighbors and Burien city visitors have gathered, walked and talked for fun, conversation and exercise. Come join the group! Chat with someone you wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to meet with.

Check out our walking tip sheet: “Start Walking for Health and Well-Being”.

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”.) Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.



For further information or walking route ideas, please jot us a note at [email protected].

