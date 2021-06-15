Police are reporting that a man was found in Burien Tuesday night, June 15, 2021, in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, along with an uninjured 2-year old child.

The incident happened at SW 129th Street and 4th Ave SW (map below).

The male was transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that at approximately 8:18 p.m. on Tuesday night, June 15, 2021, 911 calls were received from several community members who heard the sound of gunfire, followed by a vehicle collision.

Officers arrived within two minutes of being dispatched, and found the male victim in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, along with an uninjured 2-year old child.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

“Our thoughts go out to this young family tonight,” police said.

Several roads will be closed for the next few hours while detectives collect evidence and process the scene.

“Please stay out of the area.”