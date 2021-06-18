In this post-Covid era, it is especially nice when a plan comes together, and that is exactly what is happening during the early-bird ticket sales for the upcoming 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest.

The annual summer festival/fundraiser is facilitated by the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, and this year’s fest kicks off at Noon, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

“We have never seen the volume of ticket sales so early!” said Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotarian Tony Hettler. Hettler also happens to be the President of Destination Des Moines and was excited about what Blues & Brews means to the region.

“Blues & Brews has always been a major windfall for the businesses of Des Moines, WA,” Hettler added. “The increased traffic and extended time Blues & Brews-goers spend in Des Moines, is a great opportunity to captivate new folks with just a little bit of all Des Moines has to offer. With record-breaking ticket sales, we are anticipating a positive impact for the business community here. While you are in Des Moines, WA for Blues & Brews, we invite you to spend the whole day, shop Des Moines businesses and please know that you are always welcome in Des Moines!”

In addition to record attendance, the support for the fest – which gives 100% of the net proceeds to the many important causes powered by Rotary – has been pouring in from many civic-minded businesses.

“To have the support of the many sponsors who believe in the work that the Rotary does, inspires our club to do more,” said Blues & Brews Sponsor Chair/Rotarian Dixie Small.

Small continued:

“So many of our sponsors have supported our work for many years. B&E Meats for instance, first opened in 1958, the same year our Rotary club was formed (one year before Des Moines incorporated as a city). From then to now, the Greene family (Owners of B&E Meats) have been relentless in their support of our work in this community, and that is just one example. Take Dentist Dr. Marvin Osterhout for instance, his on-going support of Rotary has made such a positive impact on so many in this community. We have been honored to have support from new company’s and organizations as well. If you would like to join the list of civic-minded businesses that are aiding the Rotary Club by sponsoring the Blues & Brews Fest, I would love the opportunity to show you the many ways to acknowledge your contribution. Lastly, we’d like to take a moment to highlight the work of Rotarian Doug Meyers from Edward Jones. Doug is stepping up to match the first $5,000.00 that comes into Blues & Brews in 2021, so your sponsor dollar can essentially double with Blues & Brews 2021!”

Information about becoming a Blues & Brews Sponsor can be found at https://www.drinktomusic.org/ sponsors.

In addition to the Sponsor Support of South King Media, (Waterland Blog/B-Town Blog/I Love Kent,/Tukwila Blog/SeaTac Blog/Normandy Park Blog/White Center Blog), the event is currently being sponsored by:

Judson Park Vitality Chiropractic Recology Clean Scapes Edward Jones – Doug Meyer, CFP Holden Southcenter West Hill Grocery Outlet Solstice Senior Living of Normandy Park With more sponsors support to come.



Early Bird Tickets for the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews at $35 can be found at www.DrinkToMusic.org.

Each ticket includes 6 tasting tokens (one token per tasting) and access to dozens of game-changing craft-beers AND 4 soul-stirring Blues Performances, featuring: