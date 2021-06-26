All are invited to join in to celebrate the Grand Reopening of Highline High School’s new state-of-the-art campus at one of these events during Homecoming Week 2021:
🏫 Community Grand Opening Ceremony & Tours
Thursday, October 21, 6 – 8 p.m.
🏫 Alumni Reception & Tours
Friday, October 22, 3 – 5 p.m.
“Make a plan to attend the football game on Friday evening and cheer on the Pirates!”
DRONE VIDEO TOUR
Courtesy Highline High social studies Teacher Jeb Binns comes this great bird’s-eye drone video showing the new campus under construction:
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/472723110693003/
Community + Alumni: Celebrate our new @Highlinepirates 🏫 at 2 events:
1️⃣ Community Grand Opening Ceremony & Tours, Thurs., Oct. 21, 6-8 pm https://t.co/x05quw2zCx
2️⃣ Alumni Reception & Tours, Fri., Oct. 22, 3-5 pm https://t.co/aQ6kd3L0NZ#highlinebuilds pic.twitter.com/MXKYmrIYbw
— Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) June 21, 2021