All are invited to join in to celebrate the Grand Reopening of Highline High School’s new state-of-the-art campus at one of these events during Homecoming Week 2021:

🏫 Community Grand Opening Ceremony & Tours

Thursday, October 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

🏫 Alumni Reception & Tours

Friday, October 22, 3 – 5 p.m.

“Make a plan to attend the football game on Friday evening and cheer on the Pirates!”

DRONE VIDEO TOUR

Courtesy Highline High social studies Teacher Jeb Binns comes this great bird’s-eye drone video showing the new campus under construction:

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/472723110693003/