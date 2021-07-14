Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre will be presenting its first in-person show in over a year starting tonight – Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

This 30-minute romp is the perfect introduction, or re-introduction, to live musical theater for the whole family. Based on a collection of whimsical poems by Phillip Van Wagoner, Could You Hug A Cactus? is a musical revue that follows a group of kids as they come together to create a show that’s bursting with poems and creativity.

Could You Hug a Cactus? A New Musical

Performance schedule:

Wednesday, July 14, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, 7 p.m.



Location:

Glendale Lutheran School (map below)

13455 2nd Ave SW

Burien, WA 98146

Ticket price: $15

Buy tickets: http://www.hi-liners.org

Watch promo video below: