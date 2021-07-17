By Nicholas Johnson

Patty Janssen has dropped out of the race to unseat Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx.

The 30-year Burien resident, who in May was one of five challengers to file for election to Burien City Council Position 7, announced and explained her decision to pull out Friday in a public post in the “Burien On The Right” Facebook group.

Janssen confirmed her decision to The B-Town Blog in a phone conversation Saturday afternoon and requested that the blog not repeat her reasons for leaving the race.

Janssen leaves behind four candidates vying to oust Marx – John Potter, Stephanie Mora, Elissa Fernandez and John White. The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 3 primary election will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.

In her Friday social media post, Janssen did more than explain why she has dropped out: She recommended candidates running for other city council seats, including Martin Barrett for Position 1, Mark Dorsey for Position 3, Alex Simkus for Position 5 and Stephanie Mora for Position 7.

“… they are the one’s that have Burien’s best interest at heart,” she wrote.

Janssen also ran for Position 7 in 2017 against then-candidate Krystal Marx, coming up short with 46.9 percent of the vote in the general election.

“Thanks for the past support in my run for council,” she wrote in Friday’s post, “it is a true desire of mine to take this city back from those that wish to destroy it.”

