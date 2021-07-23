Lake Burien School Memorial Park will be closed between Aug. 2, 2021 and January, 2022 for construction, which entails a new playground and walking path, the city announced.

Construction will be done on the walking loop, adjacent pathways, playground and more.

The tennis courts will remain open during construction.

Here’s a peek at what new playground equipment will look like:

Here’s some of the scope of work:

Pathway: The existing walking loop will be improved to include an asphalt pathway and an adjacent soft surface pathway. The pathways are funded through a grant from the King County Consortium Community Development Block Grant Program, with funds obtained from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Playground: The existing playground was removed in preparation for the new Venti system. The Venti® packs 20 exciting activities into its compact size. Nets, slides, belts and climbers provide lots of fun and challenges that promote physical development and strategic thinking, while also creating hangouts where kids can take a break and connect with others. With multiple entry points and plenty of activities, this accessible play structure can accommodate a whole class at once! In addition to the Venti, will be a traditional and dish swings. The new playground was approved by council in the 2018 Capital budget process.



Closures

Playground, Park & Restrooms: Construction activity will be occurring throughout the park. For the safety of park users, the entirety of the playground, park and restrooms will be closed. Tennis Courts: Tennis courts will remain open for park programming and general use to the east of the park entrance. There may be short-term closures during sidewalk construction, between the parking and pathway loop, alongside the west of the tennis courts. Parking: Limited parking nearest the courts on the east end, will remain available.



For questions, email [email protected], or click here.