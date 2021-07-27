Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are wondering “what a 7-time felon was doing with a gun and a mask in his stolen vehicle?”

Around 6:30 p.m. (last) Tuesday evening, King County Sheriff’s Office Special Emphasis Team (SET) detectives spotted a stolen Honda CR-V in the drive thru of the McDonald’s at the 9600 block of Des Moines Way S. (map below)

As KCSO deputies in marked patrol cars arrived, the CR-V fled from the parking lot through some blackberry bushes, where it became disabled. Both occupants jumped out and ran. SET detectives checked the area and found the suspects. Our marked units moved in to make the arrest.

The driver is a seven-time convicted felon with an active felony escape warrant. Criminal history like that made it illegal for him to possess the loaded 9mm handgun on the SUV’s driver’s seat. He was booked into jail for his warrant, as well as new charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle and eluding. His pregnant passenger was released on-scene.

SET detectives impounded the Honda then served a search warrant. In additional to recovering this pistol they found the mask pictured here. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

There is never such thing a simple property crime, like a stolen vehicle. Too often they involve warrants, firearms and other criminal activity.

When we stop the crooks, we stop the crime.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office