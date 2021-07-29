The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they “got him!” – US Marshals arresting a suspect in Florida, wanted in connection with a kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder of a Burien man:

Early Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 members of a US Marshals regional fugitive task force, working from a Washington’s Most Wanted tip, arrested Michael Jennings for his $200,000 King County robbery and kidnapping warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office initially featured this case in mid-July after Mr. Jennings fled following an alleged May 2021 kidnapping in Burien. Since that time, detectives searched from the Washington coast to Chipley, Florida, where Jennings was ultimately located in a home on Candy Kitchen Road.

After a brief standoff, Jennings surrendered to marshals and now awaits extradition with members of the King County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants Unit (CWU).

The Sheriff’s Office extends our thanks to the men and women of the US Marshals Service for their invaluable work in this case. Arrests like this demonstrate that together we find and return felons from anywhere in the United States.

Victim Beau Nathan shared part of his harrowing experience with The B-Town Blog:

“The entire time I was being beaten and tied up he casually was washing the dishes. I kept asking him for help until I was taken down by some blows with an iron knuckle puller – a tool used to pull pins between railroad cars.”

Here’s a video about the case that includes surveillance video of the suspects: