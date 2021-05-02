If you saw a lot of police activity in the Gregory Heights neighborhood of Burien on Sunday, May 2, 2021, here’s what we know:
- 19th Ave SW near SW 160th Street, just north of Gregory Heights Elementary School (map below), was blocked off for several hours.
- It was related to a King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit followup investigation.
- Multiple agencies responded, and police, SWAT/TAC30 and Fire Department vehicles were visible.
- Eyewitnesses at the scene described that this incident started late Saturday night (May 1) with KCSO responding and waiting for a warrant to enter a house.
- A SWAT/TAC30 unit was on scene to “help with security,” according to Sgt. Tim Meyer of KCSO.
- No shots were fired, although flash bangs may have been used.
- This is still an open and active case and no further information was released.
Below are photos taken at the scene, courtesy Joe Moldovan (click image to view gallery):