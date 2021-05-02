If you saw a lot of police activity in the Gregory Heights neighborhood of Burien on Sunday, May 2, 2021, here’s what we know:

19th Ave SW near SW 160th Street, just north of Gregory Heights Elementary School (map below), was blocked off for several hours. It was related to a King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit followup investigation. Multiple agencies responded, and police, SWAT/TAC30 and Fire Department vehicles were visible. Eyewitnesses at the scene described that this incident started late Saturday night (May 1) with KCSO responding and waiting for a warrant to enter a house. A SWAT/TAC30 unit was on scene to “help with security,” according to Sgt. Tim Meyer of KCSO. No shots were fired, although flash bangs may have been used. This is still an open and active case and no further information was released.



Below are photos taken at the scene, courtesy Joe Moldovan (click image to view gallery):