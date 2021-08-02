On the agenda for Monday night’s (Aug. 2) Burien City Council meeting: new maintenance facility, National Night Out, Climate Action Plan, Arts Commission, Indian Trail, joining the Welcoming Network, salmon habitat plan and more.
The regular meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.
Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).
Here’s the agenda:
CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:
-
- a) Shared Public Works and Parks Maintenance Facility Status Update (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)
- b) National Night Out Update (Captain Troy Smithmeyer, Police)
- c) Climate Action Plan Community Survey (Paige Morris, Environmental Education Specialist)
BUSINESS AGENDA:
-
- a) Council Selection of Arts Commission Candidate Interviews (Megan Gregor, City Clerk)
- b) Direction on Indian Trail Vehicle Crossing Code Amendment (Susan McLain, Community Development Director)
- c) Introduction to Resolution No. 464, Joining the Welcoming Network (Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director)
- d) Introduction to Resolution No. 463, 2021 Update to WRIA-9 Salmon Habitat Plan (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)
- e) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
COUNCIL REPORTS
CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:
-
- a) City Manager’s Report