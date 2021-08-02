On the agenda for Monday night’s (Aug. 2) Burien City Council meeting: new maintenance facility, National Night Out, Climate Action Plan, Arts Commission, Indian Trail, joining the Welcoming Network, salmon habitat plan and more.

The regular meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here’s the agenda:

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

a) Shared Public Works and Parks Maintenance Facility Status Update (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) b) National Night Out Update (Captain Troy Smithmeyer, Police) c) Climate Action Plan Community Survey (Paige Morris, Environmental Education Specialist)



BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Council Selection of Arts Commission Candidate Interviews (Megan Gregor, City Clerk) b) Direction on Indian Trail Vehicle Crossing Code Amendment (Susan McLain, Community Development Director) c) Introduction to Resolution No. 464, Joining the Welcoming Network (Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director) d) Introduction to Resolution No. 463, 2021 Update to WRIA-9 Salmon Habitat Plan (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) e) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian Wilson, City Manager)



COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT: