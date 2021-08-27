REMINDER : A fundraiser Block Party to benefit businesses affected by the devastating July 5 fire in White Center will be held this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

This event will run from Noon – 5 p.m. in White Center’s retail core on 16th Ave SW between 98th Ave SW & SW Roxbury Street (map below).

With the support from King County and other sponsors (including The B-Town & White Center Blogs), this outdoor event will benefit over eight businesses that had to shut down due to the fire that devastated the White Center retail core over the 4th of July holiday.

The block party will include

Live Music Pop Up Market Food Vendors Food and Bar Crawl Raffle and Auction and MORE



This is a free event, although donations are strongly encouraged at event entrances, located on the corner of Roxbury and 16th Ave SW, and at 98th Ave SW and 16th SW.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the businesses affected by the fire.

To volunteer for the event, click here. Tickets to the pub and bar crawl, click here.



More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/410527580370900