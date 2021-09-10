Seattle Police are investigating after a West Seattle man was shot in the leg in Burien early Thursday evening, Sept. 9, 2021.

Police say that at 5:23 p.m., a woman in the 7800 block of 44th Ave SW in West Seattle called 911 to report her 18-year-old son had been shot in the leg.

When police arrived, the victim told officers the shooting had happened in Burien and he then drove himself home to West Seattle.

The victim refused to provide any additional information about the incident.

SPD officers coordinated with King County Sherriff’s Office deputies, but a shooting scene was not located.

Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the man in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives will continue to investigate this incident.

