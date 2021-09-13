All are invited to join the WABI Weekday Walkers for a scenic forest walk this Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. in Walker Preserve, a little-known gem in Normandy Park.

We’ll follow the trail as it winds through the preserve and down side-trails to Miller and Walker creeks.

The total distance is about 1.6 miles, with some moderate down-and-up hills on the side-trails. NOTE: there is limited parking at the park itself; additional parking is available along the adjacent street.

During the walk, admire the great ivy-pulling work done monthly by volunteers. (Want to help out? Check out the Walker Preserve volunteer calendar.)

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 9:00 so we can start walking at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: Walker Preserve, Normandy Park (Note that this year we will meet near the entrance to the park, not at City Hall, as was done in past years.)

Directions: From 1st Ave South, turn west on SW 171st Street. (You should see a small sign pointing to Cove and City Hall.) Take the first right at 2nd Ave SW. Parking is in a small lot immediately on the right and also along the street.

Fun facts: Is it Miller Creek or Walker Creek? Both! The creek you cross on the footbridge is Walker Creek, but the creek you can catch glimpses of from the Walker Preserve trail is actually Miller Creek, the same creek that comes out at the Normandy Park Cove. Miller and Walker Creeks run roughly parallel at this point, and Walker Preserve is mostly on a ridge between the two creeks. For a look at the complicated hydrology of these stream basins, check out King County’s map. For a fun photo tour of the two creeks, look at King County’s website: Miller Creek and Walker Creek.

UPDATE FROM THE CITY OF NORMANDY PARK:

“If you have some birders, they might like to bring binoculars. There is a chance of hearing / seeing the barred owls, western tanager, or pileated woodpeckers that live in the preserve. They are often active during the day. Also, please remind your walkers that there are no restroom facilities at or near the Preserve. -Scott Salzer, City of Normandy Park, Park Board Member

Intentions for WABI Burien’s Weekday Walks:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”).

Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.

For further information, please jot us a note: [email protected]