Next time you’re picking up a pie from Burien’s Pizza Gallery, be sure to ask for a side of Art, then look closely at the walls – they continue to display some cool new original custom pizza boxes painted by local Artists.

This latest exhibit features pizza box art from 13 Artists who all created one-of-a-kind custom pieces for the Seahawks schedule this year.

“A ton of hours went into this project and we are so excited with how it turned out!” Owner Colton Ramsey told The B-Town Blog. “Come stop by and check out the display and tag us or the artist who made your favorite box.”

“We have let customers paint on our pizza boxes for 30 years now, displaying the boxes in our lobby,” Ramsey said. “More recently we have chosen specific themes for the boxes and have reached out to local artists to customize the boxes.”

The Seahawks don’t know about this display yet, “but we thought it made sense to do a Seahawks display as a lot of fans order pizza for pickup on game days and it will be fun for them to check out the artwork of all these local artists and take pictures in their Seahawks gear,” Ramsey added.

Many of these unique boxes will be up for sale as well, so come check out the tags for the prices and give some of these artists a follow.

Here are two original boxes painted by local Artist Peter Herrmann:

The business also had Derek Ross – who customizes Seahawks players’ cleats – create a custom pair for them, since he is also one of their customers:

RAP STAR TRAVIS THOMPSON USED TO WORK THERE

In August, the business featured local rap star Travis Thompson, who before he hit the big time used to work there. A painted pizza box was displayed for every song on Thompson’s latest album release “Blvd Boy.”

Pizza Gallery is located at 1117 SW 128th Street: