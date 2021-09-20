Burien Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that injured a man found at a Burien apartment complex Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021.

Police say they received a report of gunshots at the Alderlane Apartments at 250 S. 162nd Street in the Five Corners neighborhood (map below) at around 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. It is unknown whether he lived at the complex or not.

The male victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed in serious condition.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.