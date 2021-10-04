On the agenda for Monday night’s (Oct. 4, 2021) regular Burien City Council meeting: budget, proclamations, Native land & people acknowledgment, Parks & Recreation Board and Arts Commission work plans, Utility Tax Relief Program, Comprehensive Plan, and more.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

a) Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation – October 2021 7 (Councilmember Cydney Moore)

b) Italian American Heritage Month Proclamation – October 2021 9 (Councilmember Kevin Schilling)

c) Mental Health Awareness Week Proclamation – October 3-9, 2021 11 (Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx)

d) Guatemala Day Proclamation – October 4, 2021 (Mayor Jimmy Matta)

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Introduction to Native Land and People Acknowledgement (Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications Officer)

b) Presentation of the Parks and Recreation Board (PRAB) 2021-2022 Work Plan (Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director and Parks and Recreation Board Members)

c) Presentation of the Arts Commission 2021-2022 Work Plan (Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor and Arts Commissioners)

d) 2021-2022 Mid-Biennium Budget Update & Proposed 2022 Financial Policies (Eric Christensen, Finance Director and Rebecca Hodge, Financial Analyst)

e) Introduction to Ordinance No. 782, Amending BMC 3.12, Utility Tax Relief Program (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director)

f) Introduction to Ordinance No. 781, 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendments (Alex Hunt, Planner and Susan McLain, Community Development Director)

g) Introduction to Amendment No. 1 of the Operating Agreement between City of Burien and King County Library System (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)

h) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian Wilson, City Manager)

COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT