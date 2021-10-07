Last week, Burien CARES made it official – the non-profit animal care and control organization secured its “FURever” home by purchasing the building they’ve been renting at 909 SW 151st Street.

The months-long campaign leading up to the nearly $250,000 deposit to purchase the building they had been renting for approximately eight years was no longer a sought-after dream. In fact, for the thousands of animals rescued, returned to owner or adopted out to loving families, it was a dream come true.

“The purchase of our building means we now have the security and longevity to continue our work helping animals and their families for many, many more years to come – and I could not imagine a better outcome,” said Executive Director Debra George. “I want to thank all of our donors, volunteers, board members Denise Ferguson and Sarah Brusig, and Umpqua Bank for investing in our future as an organization.”

George also gave shoutouts to “all our supporters who did their own fundraisers on our behalf, we are so appreciative!”

The non-profit organization was created 10 years ago with a handful of local leaders. The group came together to embark on a journey to create a lasting legacy for Burien. Their first location was a small office in a back alley building where they had access to a phone, a few kennels and a lot of drive to make their inspired vision a reality.

Fast forward a decade later and the organization consists of 12 full-time/part-time employees, several who have been with the organization since its formation. As of December 2020, Burien CARES adopted over 3,000 animals equating to approximately 25-30 per month and more than 1,400 displaced animals have been returned home. When an injured animal arrives needing medical treatment, Burien CARES does everything possible to help – aided in large part by community donations and allocated funding for animals in need.

The community organization has positively impacted countless lives and become a trusted resource throughout South King County and, up until now, they have done so without a permanent place to call home. All of that changes now with the purchase of their FURever home.

CARES’ story does not end here though, George said.

“With a bigger financial commitment that the building brings us, we will still need the support of our community,” she added. “Please consider becoming a monthly sustainer to CARES non-profit Animal Care and Control. Whether its $5 per month or $50 per month, every donation helps us maintain our services to the animals.”

To show your support and sign up as a monthly sustainer, please visit https://www.buriencares.org/how-you-can-helpdonations.

Learn more about Burien CARES and get involved in changing the lives of countless animals and their FURever families by visiting BurienCARES.org, Face book, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

