On the agenda for Monday night’s Burien City Council meeting: budget review, rental housing business license fees, subminimum wage and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here’s the agenda:

PUBLIC HEARING:

Public Hearing on Revenue Sources and Expenditures for the 2021-2022 Mid-Biennium Budget Review (Eric Christensen, Finance Director and Rebecca Hodge, Financial Analyst)

BUSINESS AGENDA:

Continued Presentation on 2021-2022 Mid-Biennium Budget Update for Capital Program and Other Funds

(Brian J. Wilson, City Manager; Eric Christensen, Finance Director; Rebecca Hodge, Financial Analyst; Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director; Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director)

Approval of Consultant Contract for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Planning and Administrative Support

(Eric Christensen, Finance Director)

Adoption of Ordinance No. 774, Amending BMC 5.62.050(1) Rental Housing Inspection Program (RHIP), Concerning Rental Housing – Business License Fee Period (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director and Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney)

Introduction to Resolution No. 469, Subminimum Wage (Brian Wilson, City Manager and Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney)

City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Review Planning Calendar as of 10.14.21

COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT