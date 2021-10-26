Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Officers may like donuts, but not when they’re mixed with fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and guns.

Here’s more from police:

Spinning donuts in his cool car led to some serious consequences for a man in Burien.

Police say that at around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, King County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted a driver performing doughnuts in his 1996 Camaro in a parking lot near the 1000 block of of SW 128th (map below).

As deputies interviewed the man they observed a considerable number of pills, suspected to contain fentanyl, inside his car. He was eventually placed under arrest and his car impounded at a secured location pending investigation.

Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office SW Precinct Special Emphasis Team (SET) obtained a search warrant for the Chevrolet and recovered, in total:

880 Pills containing suspected fentanyl 27.5 Grams of crack cocaine Eight (8) grams of heroin Seven (7) grams of methamphetamine Two stolen handguns



The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for multiple felonies including possession of a stolen gun. He remains held without bail.

Fentanyl and firearms have taken too many lives in King County. Pills and guns belong in our evidence room and not in our communities. We applaud the work of our deputies and detectives in keeping our streets safe. Wednesday’s work, no doubt, saved lives.