The award-winning Highline High School Drill Team is seeking Sponsors, and here’s how YOU can help:

Go Pirates! The Highline High School Drill and Dance team has long been known as a competitive and spirited team.

Longtime Drill Team Coach Helena Caldwell is a devoted mentor to her students instilling commitment, responsibility and enthusiasm that these young people can carry with them long into their futures.

The team practices hours weekly and performs at assemblies and a host of games and competitions throughout the year. Not to mention also performing at a variety of community events, such as the Burien Fourth of July parade. Everyone benefits from the smiles and amazing spirit they exude.

Unfortunately, Drill Team is expensive and not all of the families on their team can afford the cost.

They ask for sponsorship to help subsidize the cost of new equipment/apparel, scholarships for players who can’t afford to play, and travel expenses.

This year they have decided to invite local businesses and families to sponsor their team. Now is your chance to pay a little something forward to support wholesome and healthy activities that help inspire and engage these Burien teens in positive pursuits!

Sponsoring the team is not only a great way to get involved with the community; it’s an amazing form of marketing for your business. They’re partnering with Team Up Banners to create a 4’x8’ banner featuring the team and sponsor logos to be hung at their games.

Sponsorships are very affordable starting at just $100.00 topping out at $300.00. In exchange, sponsors receive the following:

$300 sponsors will have a larger logo for their business on the banner. $200 sponsors will have a smaller logo for their business on the banner. $100 sponsors will have their name/business name printed on the banner. Oodles of Good Karma points and the satisfaction of knowing they are making the Highline community a better place to live.



Coach Helena says:

“Thank you for your continued support. It means so much to our team to know that the community is behind us.”

HOW TO SPONSOR

To sponsor The Highline Drill Team, go to teamupbanners.com/sponsors. Choose the amount you’d like to sponsor and then select “Highline Drill Team” team in the drop down menu at checkout.

If you have any questions, please contact Coach Helena at [email protected].

DANCE COMPETITION DEC. 4

And be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 @ 12 p.m. when they will be hosting a dance competition in their new school gym, featuring eight schools competing from around the area!

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Cost is $10 – look for more info as the date approaches.