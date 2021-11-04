From our friends at WABI Burien:

This Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, the monthly Walk-n-Talk will tackle some of the westward-facing hills of the Seahurst neighborhood of Burien.

The forecast is for blustery, rainy weather, so put on your rain gear and a smile. What a nice time to get out and stretch the legs. This is a FREE event and is enjoyable for all, including friendly, four-legged friends.

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021 (Rain or shine).

Time: Meet-up at 2:00. Walking starts at 2:15.

Place: Meet near the arch at Lake Burien Park, 1620 SW 149th Street, Burien WA 98166 (The park has been under renovation, so we may not be able to meet right at the arch, but rather, along SW 149th St.)

Who: Open to all walkers. Be aware that the route includes sloping areas and a more difficult, (optional) sloping section.

Route: The first portion of this route is gently sloping. The second portion is steeper down and then back up and can be skipped by those that choose to.

Begin at Lake Burien Park, walk north on 18th Ave. SW, west on SW 146th St. Keeping to the right, follow the loop around, heading north and west until you reach 25th Ave. SW. Head south, pass Eagle Landing Park, then continue east on SW 149th St.

At SW 149th St. either turn right and head down SW 150th St and do the one-way loop OR, if you choose not to do the steeper slope, you can continue along SW 149th St. back to Lake Burien Park.

Distance: About 2.4 miles round trip, partly flat/partly sloping/partly steep.

Every month since August 2011, neighbors and Burien city visitors have gathered, walked and talked for fun, conversation and exercise. Come join the group! Chat with someone you wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to meet with.

Check out our walking tip sheet: “Start Walking for Health and Well-Being”.

(Please click on the map for a larger view, then print it out and bring it with you to the walk.)

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”. )

) Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.

For further information or walking route ideas, please jot us a note at [email protected].

