A joint Special Meeting of the Burien City Council and the Business and Economic Development Partnership (BEDP) will be held this Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021, from 7:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Topics of the agenda will include what collaboration and communication between City Council and the business community looks like, as well as what steps can be taken to achieve that vision.

The meeting will be virtual, via Zoom.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

AGENDA TOPICS:

a) Welcome and Introduction b) What does effective collaboration and communication between City Council and the business community look like? Discussion c) What steps can be taken to achieve the vision for enhanced collaboration and communication? Discussion d) Closing Remarks



Participants will include:

Burien City Council: Mayor Jimmy Matta Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx Councilmember Sofia Aragon Councilmember Cydney Moore Councilmember Pedro Olguin Councilmember Kevin Schilling Councilmember Nancy Tosta



Business and Economic Development Partnership (BEDP) Members:

Robyn Desimone, Chair Linda Akey, Vice Chair Phoenix Cavalier Garry Crane Kim David Hugo Garcia Joshua Halpin Anthony Hayes Luis Olivera Angelica Romero Nancy Scholl Debra George, Discover Burien Billy Hetherington, King County Council Andrea Reay, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

