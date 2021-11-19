Highline Public Schools Superintendent Susan Enfield has been named the 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA).

“Since 2012, when Dr. Enfield was named superintendent of Highline Public Schools, she has led with a consistent and unrelenting focus on achieving more equitable outcomes for all students in the district,” said WASA Executive Director Joel Aune. “Through the development of a strategic plan that includes a bold vision for all students, there is a systemwide commitment to equity that includes eliminating racism, racial and other identity inequities, and institutional bias.”

Dr. Enfield accepted the award at WASA’s fall superintendent’s meeting in Bellevue on Friday morning (Nov. 19, 2021). She expressed appreciation for this recognition, not only for herself, but for the entire Highline community.

“District leadership is a team sport, and we have the very best team in Highline Public Schools,” Enfield said. “So, while this award is for Superintendent of the Year, I really see it as celebrating the school district and community of the year, and for me that is Highline. It is a privilege to live, lead and serve here, and I am grateful for this honor.”

The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. Dr. Enfield is currently serving in her 10th and final year at Highline Public Schools. She announced last June she will be leaving Highline at the end of this school year.

“I am so grateful for Dr. Enfield’s leadership and all that we have accomplished together over the past nearly 10 years,” said School Board President Angelica Alvarez. “We are sad to see her move on from Highline, but we understand it is time for her to share her leadership and vision with another fortunate community.“

Dr. Enfield joined Highline in 2012. Prior to her role at Highline, she worked as a Director in the Office of Teaching and Learning and Deputy Superintendent in Portland and Vancouver, Washington, and later as Chief Academic Officer and Interim Superintendent for the Seattle Public School District.

Dr. Enfield received her doctorate in education and master’s degree in Education Administration and Social Policy through Harvard University. Preceding this, she graduated with a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley.

In addition to this educational experience, Dr. Enfield has served on the boards or been a member of The College Board’s Board of Trustees; Code.org Board of Directors; Editorial Projects in Education Board of Trustees; and Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools Advisory Committee. She has had leadership roles for the Highline Schools Foundation Board; Highline Hospital Foundation Board; and United Way of King County.

Dr. Enfield was previously recognized with the following awards: 2020 AASA Women in School Leadership Award; 2020 Washington State PTA Educator of the Year; 2019 National School Foundation Superintendent of the Year; and the 2019 Crystal Apple Award from the Washington School Public Relations Association.

As the state’s Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Enfield will be a candidate for the 2022 American Association of School Administrators’ National Superintendent of the Year Award. The national award will be announced in February during the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville, Tennessee.

This morning Highline Superintendent Susan Enfield was named Superintendent of the Year by @wasa_oly! We are so proud of the impact @SuptEnfield has made for our community and for winning this well-deserved award!!

(Masks were removed momentarily for the picture)#HighlineProud pic.twitter.com/98RfpnXTVJ — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) November 19, 2021