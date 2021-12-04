Representatives from the City of Burien and Seattle City Light on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 flipped the switch on a newly-installed Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station located at Burien Library/City Hall.

This new EV charging station aligns with the City of Burien’s Climate Action Plan.

“City Light is installing publicly accessible EV fast chargers throughout our service area in support of our Transportation Electrification Strategic Investment Plan, which strives to remove barriers to EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions across the transportation sector,” City Light said.

Emeka Anyanwu, Seattle City Light’s Energy Innovation & Resources Officer and City of Burien Councilmember Kevin Schilling spoke.

Here’s more info from City Light:

City Light is installing publicly accessible EV fast chargers throughout the utility’s service area to ensure that neighborhoods have equitable access to EV charging. The utility is running this program to provide a public service to customers and better understand EV charging impacts on the electrical system. The program also supports Seattle’s clean transportation initiative, which has goals to remove EV adoption barriers and reduce pollution and carbon emissions across the transportation sector. Electric vehicles don’t have tailpipes and don’t release harmful smog-forming pollutants. Driving an EV can help improve community air quality and public health and help fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Increasing the accessibility of EV chargers in the city will allow people who choose to drive an EV to get the most out of their cars. New and used EVs have become much more affordable and are now in most drivers’ price range. This location will have one 62.5kW DC fast Charger with CHAdeMO and CCS ports. The charger will be on the ChargePoint network. User will be charged per kilowatt-hour delivered. Drivers can find more information on user fees and details about this location and other City Light locations on our public EV charger map . Learn more at seattle.gov/city-light/electric-vehicles .



Making infrastructure improvements is lovely! Great city investment in EV infrastructure and good to see CM @KJSchilling94 headlining the opening of the city’s own charging station. pic.twitter.com/JKOipGPb41 — Hugo4Burien (@hugo4burien) December 3, 2021

The charging station is located at 15135 4th Ave SW, just northeast of the Burien City Hall/Library: