Burien’s annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser for the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks will be a modified in-person event this year, starting this Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 and running through January, 2022, and here’s how YOU can participate:

Typically, this event is a big, crowded meal at the Burien Community Center, which has been modified during COVID. In 2021, organizers were able to raise over $10,000 with a virtual event, and they are excited to be hosting a safe, modified in-person event this winter.

Since 2006, the Moshier Art Center potters have partnered with area businesses to raise funds for local food banks through the Empty Bowls event held the last weekend in January.

This fun fundraiser is managed by PaRCS and Discover Burien has generated more than $250,000 in donations for the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks to battle food insecurity in our community. Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat food insecurity.

More information at https://www.burienwa.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=11046019&pageId=17320208.

The 2022 Empty Bowl event will consist of:

An opportunity to make a donation, pick out a handmade bowl, and enter a raffle at either the Burien Winter Market in Dec.–January, or at the Moshier Art Center the last weekend in January. A fun passport program to help support the wonderful restaurants who have donated to the event for so many years. Participants can eat out (or do take out) at the listed restaurants in January/February and be entered in a drawing for prizes. Moshier Art Center potters have donated bowls to be gifted with your donation. All are invited to stop by the Burien Winter Market or Moshier Art Center to donate, pick out a beautiful bowl, and participate in a fun raffle. Minimum donation of $20. All proceeds benefit the Highline Area Food Bank and White Center Food Bank .



Where to buy a handmade bowl:

Burien Winter Market, Thursdays, December 9-23 and January 13-27, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd Moshier Art Center, Saturday and Sunday, January 29-30, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., 430 S 156th



New! Eat Out for Empty Bowls Passport Program

Help us support all the wonderful restaurants that have helped make Empty Bowls happen since 2010. Purchase from any of the listed businesses from Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2022 and enter to win some fabulous prizes!

How to Play:

Pick up an Empty Bowls passport at any of these locations starting Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021:

Burien Winter Market Empty Bowls booth, Thursdays, Dec. 9-23, 2021, and January 13-27, 2022, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd Street. Burien Community Center, 10 a.m.–12 p.m and 4–7 p.m, 14700 6th Ave SW. Eat in or do take out from any of the listed businesses in the months of January or February. Have a business initial your passport. Eat at least 5 of the participating restaurants to enter a drawing for some amazing prizes! Eat at 5 for one ticket. Eat at 10 for two tickets. Eat at all participating restaurants for three tickets and be entered into a drawing for a seat in the 2023 Empty Bowls soup jury! Submit your completed Empty Bowls passport by March 10, 2922. Drop off at Burien Winter Market, Thursdays 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Discover Burien orange booth or Empty Bowls booth. Drop off at Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW. Take a photo and email to [email protected] .



