Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 released a statement regarding school safety in King County.

This comes after several area schools were locked down or closed after unsubstantiated social media threats were posted.

Here’s the full statement:

“There is no higher priority for the men and women of the King County Sheriff’s Office than the safety of our communities. We are aware that this week, both locally and elsewhere, unsubstantiated social media content has caused some families concern for the wellbeing of their children.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure everyone in our community that we, in collaboration with school districts and regional partners, will remain vigilant in assessing online comments and holding those accountable who seek to harm or disrupt our schools.

“For nearly 37-years I have committed myself to protecting the safety and welfare of my neighbors in King County,” King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said. “I am proud to lead a group of deputies and detectives who share my unwavering vision to keep families and schools free of violence.”

“The Sheriff’s Office is presently unaware of any credible threats to King County schools. We thank school officials for their continued vigilance and ask them to dial 911 to report concerning events or behavior. Any new and credible information will be shared to ensure the safety of all who call King County home.”