Non-profit organization Reading Partners – which believes “communities do better when all students have access to high-quality learning opportunities and the critical reading skills needed to prepare them for academic, social, and civic success” – is seeking Volunteer Tutors.

Volunteer tutors will work one-on-one with students in the 2021-22 school year at Beverly Park Elementary School (1201 S 104th Street; map below).

Reading Partners is a national non-profit that mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by fourth grade.

Here’s a look inside a reading center:

Online and in-person opportunities are available:

Give a little over one hour per week. We offer flexible schedules and provide tutoring between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. No experience is required, as we provide volunteers with a structured curriculum, training, and ongoing support to help you and your student succeed. We run our programming in five Seattle-area schools, and currently have a critical need of volunteer tutors, especially in our two South Seattle elementary schools (Beverly Park in Burien and Rising Star in South Beacon Hill).



For more info, or to sign up, please visit https://readingpartners.org/volunteer/.

For more info, visit https://readingpartners.org.