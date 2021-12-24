Local firefighters spread holiday cheer to 25 families in Burien, White Center and Normandy Park this week through their annual Holiday Outreach program.

In partnership with DSHS, each year King County Fire District No. 2 collaborates with local partners to provide meals, gift cards and toys to needy families, all thanks to generous community donations.

TriMed Ambulance donated toys, and they worked with Fred Meyer and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to provide the meals.

“Well, that’s a wrap on another amazing Holiday Outreach thanks to our fabulous crews, Santas (yes, we’re that cool, we have 2!), and our partnership with TriMed Ambulance and their continued generosity of toys,” organizers said. “Have a wonderful holiday and we’re thankful for our community!”

Below are photos from the event, courtesy King County Fire District No. 2:

