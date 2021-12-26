Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter opened on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, with daytime operating hours scheduled until at least this Friday, Dec. 31 – and Volunteers are needed.

The shelter, located at Highline United Methodist Church, is also seeking donations.

“Please help us provide for our unhoused neighbors and those with inadequate heat sources,” organizers said.

Hot drinks and snacks will be provided to guests. Pets are not allowed. Hours are subject to change.

COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed again this year to keep everyone safe.

Email [email protected] if you need to arrange another time or have questions.

OPERATING HOURS

The Burien Community Center will operate as a daytime warming center on the following dates and hours:

Monday – Thursday, Dec. 27-30: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



DONATIONS NEEDED

Items needed range from bottled water and food items to deicer, disinfecting wipes, gloves, boots and more.

Cash donations are also accepted.

“Please volunteer and donate as you are able and share with your friends/family.”

The shelter is operated by the Highline United Methodist Church, with support from the City of Burien and King County.

The Shelter at Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave. South: