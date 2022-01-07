A landslide has closed SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road SW – where the road turns and heads down into Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – on Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2022.

Public Works crews and a geologist are on site.

From a quick look at a photo, it appears this slide took out part of a backyard and/or deck from a house located above.

The City of Burien has notified affected private property owners of the hazard.

Traffic is being diverted.

The city warns that a combination of snowmelt and heavy rain will increase landslide threats in our area, and advises residents to watch for signs of landslide activity:

Doors or windows stick or jam for the first time. New cracks appear in plaster, tile, brick, or foundation. Outside walls, walks, or stairs begin pulling away from the building. Slowly developing, widening cracks appear on the ground or on paved areas such as streets or driveways. Underground utility lines break. Bulging ground appears at the base of a slope. Water breaks through the ground surface in new locations. Fences, retaining walls, utility poles, or trees tilt or move.



Visit kingcounty.gov/landslide to learn more about how to prepare for – and what to do during — landslides.

