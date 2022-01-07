A landslide has closed SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road SW – where the road turns and heads down into Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – on Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2022.
Public Works crews and a geologist are on site.
From a quick look at a photo, it appears this slide took out part of a backyard and/or deck from a house located above.
The City of Burien has notified affected private property owners of the hazard.
Traffic is being diverted.
The city warns that a combination of snowmelt and heavy rain will increase landslide threats in our area, and advises residents to watch for signs of landslide activity:
- Doors or windows stick or jam for the first time.
- New cracks appear in plaster, tile, brick, or foundation.
- Outside walls, walks, or stairs begin pulling away from the building.
- Slowly developing, widening cracks appear on the ground or on paved areas such as streets or driveways.
- Underground utility lines break.
- Bulging ground appears at the base of a slope.
- Water breaks through the ground surface in new locations.
- Fences, retaining walls, utility poles, or trees tilt or move.
Visit kingcounty.gov/landslide to learn more about how to prepare for – and what to do during — landslides.
