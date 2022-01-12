King Conservation District is holding an election for Seat #2 on its Board of Supervisors, and voting begins Jan. 18, 2022 and ends Feb. 8, 2022.

Like the last two years, the King Conservation District election will primarily rely on electronic ballot access, with alternative options for printing and mailing in ballots.

King County Elections will tabulate all ballots and report all results.

King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish).

The following individuals are vying for Position #2 (alphabetical by last name):

Kirstin Haugen Barbara Roessler Dominique Torgerson Tripp Williams



Visit kingcd.org/elections to review candidates and vote.

Ballots will be available to eligible voters online from Jan. 18, 2022, at 8 a.m., through Feb. 8, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Voters may return ballots electronically through the online ballot access system or print and mail ballots to King County Elections at 919 SW Grady Way, Suite 200, Renton, WA 98057.

Ballots must be postmarked by February 8, 2022, and received by February 17, 2022, to be counted.

Ballots may also be dropped off at King County Elections at 919 SW Grady Way, Suite 200, Renton, WA 98057.

If you have questions or need assistance voting, please contact [email protected] or call 425-282-1900.