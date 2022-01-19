Burien C.A.R.E.S. recently raised over $12,000 via a recent ‘Betty White Challenge’ fundraiser, the proceeds of which will help them cover increases in veterinary bills, insurance and repairs to their leaking roof.

The ‘Betty White Challenge’ is named after the late great celebrity, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. It honors her love of animals by asking everyone to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue of their choice.

C.A.R.E.S. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) no-kill animal shelter located in Burien since 2011, when it was formed by a group of local residents and business owners who wanted to reduce the dangers and nuisances caused by irresponsible pet ownership, and to protect pets from abuse, neglect and homelessness.

“What a huge benefit that is to the shelter because of you,” organizers said. “In addition, many of you have become monthly sustainers while others drop off donations directly.”

In 2021, CARES hit a major milestone of purchasing their building on their 10th anniversary, thanks to donors (read more here).

“That was a really big thing for the organization and something we could not do on our own without you,” they said.

Then the Betty White Challenge happened, and they received $12,328.00 in an online fundraiser.

“We know that it isn’t always easy to choose which donations you’d like to give to all the deserving organizations out there,” they added. “Please know that every dollar, every can of food, every toy that you send to us for the animals is so VALUED, RECOGNIZED and ACKNOWLEDGED by all of us at CARES.”