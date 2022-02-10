Discover Burien announced this week that its Drive-In Movie Nights are coming back to Downtown Burien every Saturday in March 2022 and October 2022.

The fun will begin Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022 with Disney’s Encanto.

The Drive-In Theater is located in the parking lot on SW 153rd Street between 6th Ave SW and Ambaum behind Discover Burien (map below).

Tickets must be purchased in advance, get yours below while they last.

Drive-In Movie Information:

Tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets will be sold in person or on the night of. Tickets are good for one vehicle. The Drive-Theater parking lots will open at 7 PM, the movie will begin promptly at 8 PM. Entry after 8 PM is not guaranteed even if you have purchased a ticket, please arrive on time. Movie audio will be played through your FM Radio. We will have a limited number of radio’s available to rent if needed. There will be a concession stand and a bathroom available (bathroom located inside The Box Makerspace) Large vehicles and vehicles viewing with their tailgate open will be placed in the back row.



March 2022 Movie Lineup

Saturday, March 5, 2022: ENCANTO (PG, 2021): A young Colombian woman has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Saturday, March 12, 2022: THE GOONIES (PG, 1985): This beloved classic, shot in and around Astoria, OR, is about a band of adventurous kids who take on the might of a property developing company which plans to destroy their home to build a country club. When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way.

Saturday, March 19, 2022: SING 2 (PG, 2021): Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Saturday, March 26, 2022: IN THE HEIGHTS (PG-13, 2021): In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. This famous Broadway musical is adapted for film by Lin-Manuel Miranda.