Twelfth Night Production’s ‘A Year with Frog and Toad‘ will be performed at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, opening on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, and featuring a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends—the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad— through four fun-filled seasons.

The jazzy, upbeat score of A Year with Frog and Toad bubbles with melody and wit, making it an inventive, exuberant and enchanting musical for the whole family.

Music by Robert Reale Book & Lyrics by Willie Reale Directed by Brad Walker



WHERE: Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW

SHOW DATES:

February 25 & 26 and March 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7:30 PM February 27 and March 6 & 13 at 3:00 PM



TICKETS:

They have just added a child’s ticket for $15 for children under 12-years-old for this production.

