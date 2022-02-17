Twelfth Night Production’s ‘A Year with Frog and Toad‘ will be performed at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, opening on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, and featuring a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends—the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad— through four fun-filled seasons.
The jazzy, upbeat score of A Year with Frog and Toad bubbles with melody and wit, making it an inventive, exuberant and enchanting musical for the whole family.
-
- Music by Robert Reale
- Book & Lyrics by Willie Reale
- Directed by Brad Walker
WHERE: Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW
SHOW DATES:
-
- February 25 & 26 and March 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7:30 PM
- February 27 and March 6 & 13 at 3:00 PM
TICKETS:
They have just added a child’s ticket for $15 for children under 12-years-old for this production.
https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61308
Youngstown Cultural Arts Center is located at 4408 Delridge Way SW: