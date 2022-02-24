A video report from KING5 News alleges that multiple complaints were filed to the state against Burien-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Kristine Brecht before one of her surgeries “led to a devastating outcome.”

KING’s report claims that Brecht caused ‘severe harm or death’ to a patient who died at Highline Hospital (now St. Anne) after a procedure she conducted two years ago.

Brecht owns, operates, and still practices at Aesthetic Rejuvenation & Spa by Dr. Brecht, located at 14212 Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien.

Seventeen complaints have been filed against Brecht since 2017, with the most recent State of Washington Medical Commission filing in Aug., 2021, which restricted Brecht’s medical license and placed her on probation.

“Brecht failed to meet the standard of care in several ways including but not limited to hiring improperly licensed personnel, lack of supervision of mid-level personnel, inadequate use of anesthesia, inappropriate prescribing of opioids, benzodiazepines and muscle relaxers, violation of WMC’s pain management rules, inadequate post-operative care, and failure to maintain adequate medical records,” the state said.

The order required Brecht to complete skills and competency evaluations, continuing medical education (CME) courses, ongoing compliance audits, and development of a staff licensing protocol.

According to her website, Brecht is:

“A Board Certified Physician from the University of Massachusetts and completed her Plastic Surgery Fellowship from University of South Florida. She served as president of the American Society of Liposuction Surgery and served on the Board of Trustees for the American Academy of Cosmetic surgery. She was Chairwoman of the World Congress on Liposuction in 2017. Also having served on the Board for the World Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and has spoken at many conferences over the years regarding cosmetic procedures and techniques. Dr Brecht has also patented the surgical anesthesia process for making cosmetic surgery safer with a lower down time and more comfortable.

“Dr. Brecht lives on the beach in South Seattle, raising her wonderful kids, running her exclusive surgical office and loving the artistry that is an integral part of the cosmetic surgery experience.”

We reached out to Brecht for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Here’s KING5’s report, published Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022: