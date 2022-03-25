Highline High School Alumni Foundation’s 2022 Scholarships are now bring accepted.
There’s over $90,000 in scholarships available to HHS Seniors, and the deadline to apply is April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
Submission Instructions:
-
- Email must include your Full Name and Student ID#
- Clearly indicate which application you are submitting
- attach the application cover sheet/instructions for best clarity
- if applying for multiple awards, please submit separate emails for each award you apply for
- Scan your completed applications and materials and attach as a pdf
- if unable to print or scan the applications below, please attach your responses to all parts of the application on a separate document (word, google docs, pdf, etc).
- Feel free to copy the questions/prompts you are responding to on your response document to ensure clarity
- Email Submissions must be sent by April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
Apply online at bit.ly/HHSAlumniScholarships.
Please read your applications carefully, gather digital copies of all materials (ie essays, letters of recommendation, unofficial transcripts, etc), and email to [email protected].
2022 Department Scholarships
These scholarships are based on your experiences while at Highline. They are reviewed by Highline’s staff in the specified departments. Each scholarship is worth $4,000. All materials including a letter of recommendation, transcript, application and essays must be turned in together.
-
- Fine Arts: The McEachern Family Foundation Scholarship Award recognizes students who have taken 2 years of arts while at Highline
- Math: The Uli and Gayle Chi Mathematics Scholarship Award recognizes students experience in mathematics at Highline.
- Music: This award recognizes students who have enrolled in band and/or choir for 4 full semesters or equivalent.
- English: This award is reviewed and selected by the HHS English/Language Arts DepartmentBusinessThe Nancy Tully Memorial Business Award recognizes students who participated in Business classes at HHS
- Photography and Visual Art: The Dick Dahlgard Scholarship for Visual Arts recognizes students involved in photography, yearbook, and art classes while at Highline
- Science: The Anex Brothers Science Department Award recognizes students who have demonstrated interest in science while at Highline and in their future goals.
- Social Studies: This award recognizes student’s success and interest in Social Studies classes while at Highline HS.
- World Language: This award recognizes world language speakers and students who have continued involvement in their world language classes at Highline
2022 Alumni Scholarships
Alumni scholarships are worth $1,000-$5,000. All materials including a letter of recommendation, transcript, application and essays must be turned in together.
-
- Donald Bunger Future Technology Alumni Scholarship
- Mavis Luksan Scholarship
- Emily Nishimura Herod Scholarship
- Harry E. Lemon Scholarship
- Tom Sawyer AVID Scholarship
- Patti Burgess Future Teacher Scholarship
- Dr. Alan L.W. Gunsul Community Service Scholarship
- John P Ashley Family Scholarship
- Gary Low Memorial Scholarship
- May Johnson Mettler Nursing Scholarship
- Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship
Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Scholarship Recipients:
|Fatima Zavala
Tom Sawyer AVID Scholarship
|Huy Tran
Dick Dahlgard Scholarship for Visual Arts
|Selena Nguyen
Dr. Alan L. W. Gunsul Community Service Scholarship
|Johan Aleman Lara
World Language Award
|Nha Khuc
Anex Brothers Science Department Award
|Matthew Fichamba
John P Ashley Family Scholarship
|Helen Te
Social Studies Department Award
|Emily Jung
English Department Award
|Justin Nguyen
Harry E Lemon Memorial Scholarship
|Riley Brown
McEachern Family Foundation Scholarship, Fine Arts
|Eva Phan
Music Scholarship Award
|Ricardo Gonzalez Ceja
Donald Bunger Future Technology Award
|Mukhtar Kiboigo
Uli and Gayle Chi Mathematics Scholarship Award
|Valery Resendiz
Turn Around Scholarship Award
|Matthew Fichamba
Gary Low Scholarship Award
|Jonathan Estrada-Vielman
Turn Around Scholarship Award
|Kim Nguyen
Nancy Tully Memorial Business Award
|Justin Nguyen
Emily Nishimura Herod Scholarship
|Jarell Sanchez-Soria
Mavis Luksan Memorial Scholarship
|Erik Barahona Mendez
Mavis Luksan Memorial Scholarship
|Diem Nguyen
Patti Burgess Future Teacher Award
|Ny Ha
Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship
|Jacqueline Prado Manzo
Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship
|Brandon Arcadia-Gonzalez
Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship