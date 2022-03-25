Highline High School Alumni Foundation’s 2022 Scholarships are now bring accepted.

There’s over $90,000 in scholarships available to HHS Seniors, and the deadline to apply is April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Submission Instructions:

    • Email must include your Full Name and Student ID#
    • Clearly indicate which application you are submitting
      • attach the application cover sheet/instructions for best clarity
      • if applying for multiple awards, please submit separate emails for each award you apply for
    • Scan your completed applications and materials and attach as a pdf
      • if unable to print or scan the applications below, please attach your responses to all parts of the application on a separate document (word, google docs, pdf, etc).
      • Feel free to copy the questions/prompts you are responding to on your response document to ensure clarity
    • Email Submissions must be sent by April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Apply online at bit.ly/HHSAlumniScholarships.

Please read your applications carefully, gather digital copies of all materials (ie essays, letters of recommendation,  unofficial transcripts, etc), and email to [email protected].

2022 Department Scholarships
These scholarships are based on your experiences while at Highline. They are reviewed by Highline’s staff in the specified departments. Each scholarship is worth $4,000. All materials including a letter of recommendation, transcript, application and essays must be turned in together.

2022 Alumni Scholarships
Alumni scholarships are worth $1,000-$5,000. All materials including a letter of recommendation, transcript, application and essays must be turned in together.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Scholarship Recipients:

Fatima Zavala
Tom Sawyer AVID Scholarship		 Huy Tran
Dick Dahlgard Scholarship for Visual Arts		 Selena Nguyen
Dr. Alan L. W. Gunsul Community Service Scholarship
Johan Aleman Lara
World Language Award		 Nha Khuc
Anex Brothers Science Department Award		 Matthew Fichamba
John P Ashley Family Scholarship
Helen Te
Social Studies Department Award		 Emily Jung
English Department Award		 Justin Nguyen
Harry E Lemon Memorial Scholarship
Riley Brown
McEachern Family Foundation Scholarship, Fine Arts		 Eva Phan
Music Scholarship Award		 Ricardo Gonzalez Ceja
Donald Bunger Future Technology Award
Mukhtar Kiboigo
Uli and Gayle Chi Mathematics Scholarship Award		 Valery Resendiz
Turn Around Scholarship Award		 Matthew Fichamba
Gary Low Scholarship Award
Jonathan Estrada-Vielman
Turn Around Scholarship Award		 Kim Nguyen
Nancy Tully Memorial Business Award		 Justin Nguyen
Emily Nishimura Herod Scholarship
Jarell Sanchez-Soria
Mavis Luksan Memorial Scholarship		 Erik Barahona Mendez
Mavis Luksan Memorial Scholarship		 Diem Nguyen
Patti Burgess Future Teacher Award
Ny Ha
Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship		 Jacqueline Prado Manzo
Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship		 Brandon Arcadia-Gonzalez
Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship

