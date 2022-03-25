Highline High School Alumni Foundation’s 2022 Scholarships are now bring accepted.

There’s over $90,000 in scholarships available to HHS Seniors, and the deadline to apply is April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Submission Instructions:

Email must include your Full Name and Student ID# Clearly indicate which application you are submitting attach the application cover sheet/instructions for best clarity if applying for multiple awards, please submit separate emails for each award you apply for Scan your completed applications and materials and attach as a pdf if unable to print or scan the applications below, please attach your responses to all parts of the application on a separate document (word, google docs, pdf, etc). Feel free to copy the questions/prompts you are responding to on your response document to ensure clarity Email Submissions must be sent by April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.



Apply online at bit.ly/HHSAlumniScholarships.

Please read your applications carefully, gather digital copies of all materials (ie essays, letters of recommendation, unofficial transcripts, etc), and email to [email protected].

2022 Department Scholarships

These scholarships are based on your experiences while at Highline. They are reviewed by Highline’s staff in the specified departments. Each scholarship is worth $4,000. All materials including a letter of recommendation, transcript, application and essays must be turned in together.

2022 Alumni Scholarships

Alumni scholarships are worth $1,000-$5,000. All materials including a letter of recommendation, transcript, application and essays must be turned in together.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Scholarship Recipients:

Fatima Zavala

Tom Sawyer AVID Scholarship Huy Tran

Dick Dahlgard Scholarship for Visual Arts Selena Nguyen

Dr. Alan L. W. Gunsul Community Service Scholarship Johan Aleman Lara

World Language Award Nha Khuc

Anex Brothers Science Department Award Matthew Fichamba

John P Ashley Family Scholarship Helen Te

Social Studies Department Award Emily Jung

English Department Award Justin Nguyen

Harry E Lemon Memorial Scholarship Riley Brown

McEachern Family Foundation Scholarship, Fine Arts Eva Phan

Music Scholarship Award Ricardo Gonzalez Ceja

Donald Bunger Future Technology Award Mukhtar Kiboigo

Uli and Gayle Chi Mathematics Scholarship Award Valery Resendiz

Turn Around Scholarship Award Matthew Fichamba

Gary Low Scholarship Award Jonathan Estrada-Vielman

Turn Around Scholarship Award Kim Nguyen

Nancy Tully Memorial Business Award Justin Nguyen

Emily Nishimura Herod Scholarship Jarell Sanchez-Soria

Mavis Luksan Memorial Scholarship Erik Barahona Mendez

Mavis Luksan Memorial Scholarship Diem Nguyen

Patti Burgess Future Teacher Award Ny Ha

Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship Jacqueline Prado Manzo

Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship Brandon Arcadia-Gonzalez

Roger and Linda Walsh Vocational Scholarship