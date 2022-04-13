The Highline Community Symphonic Band – Burien’s “community band” – will be performing a free concert on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

It will take place at the new Highline High School Theatre located at 225 S 152nd Street.

Parking is free.

“Enjoy the opportunity to see the new venue while listening to a selection of music ranging from the classic, romantic Pachelbel’s Canon in D to the dramatic themes from Star Wars,” organizers said.

More info here: http://www.highlinecommunitysymphonicband.org