From our friends at WABI Burien:

Come wander the peaceful streets of Normandy Park this Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Starting at City Hall, we’ll loop past city parks, flowering yards, and Puget Sound vistas. All are welcome to join us this Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Let’s park at City Hall and start by heading down SW 174th St.

The walk will be 2 miles over paved streets and sidewalks with some ups and downs.

Estimated time is 50 minutes.

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (Rain or shine.)

Time: Meet a little before 11 a.m. so we can begin walking at 11:00.

Place: Park at Normandy Park City Hall, 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (map below).

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2 miles, round trip. Walk involves some hills.

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: