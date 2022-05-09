King County is hosting a series of community meetings this spring and summer to receive input on issues related to the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy, with the first scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

This open event will be held at the TAF Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center (map below).

At these community conversations organizers will:

Provide a brief update on the state of Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy Learn from community partners and providers on what went well during the levy Discuss what needs improvement going forward.



Below is a link to the Eventbrite page for more information: Burien, White Center, Duwamish Valley – VSHSL Community Conversation Registration, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite

WHEN: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: TAF Bethaday Community Learning Space, 605 SW 108th Street, White Center, WA 98146: