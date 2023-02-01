The King County Council voted on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 to send a $1.25 billion behavioral health levy to voters for consideration on an April special election ballot.

The proposal, which would raise funds through a property tax levy spread over nine years, would fund creation of five regional crisis care centers, the preservation and restoration of residential treatment beds, growth of the behavioral health workforce pipeline, and provide immediate services while centers are being constructed.

Officials say that in 2024, the levy will cost the owner of a median-valued home about $121.

With council approval via a unanimous 9-0 vote, the proposal will now appear on the April 25 special election ballot.