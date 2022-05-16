Photo of “The Maury Island Incident” film screening at Burien Town Square Park by Scott Schaefer.

By Joe Moldovan

The unexpected warm weather and sunshine break in the extended weather pattern was ideal for the 2022 Burien UFO and Metaphysical event, held at Town Square Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A significant number of vendors had assembled to provide food, gems, minerals, and historical information at the event, which returned for the first time since 2019 due to Covid.

Formerly known as the Burien UFO Festival (BUFO), this event was first created by John White and Shelli Park in 2014 as a way to commemorate the release of the locally-produced, award-winning, historic UFO short film “The Maury Island Incident,” which was filmed in Burien, Tukwila, Des Moines and off the waters of Maury Island.

Overall the event was interesting and informative. The entrance was somewhat lackluster in UFO and Metaphysical signage, however volunteers at the bright orange Discover Burien tent were glad to provide a view of the agenda and a signup list for the Find Bernard’s Scavenger Hunt.

B-Town Blog Founder/Publisher and “Maury Island Incident” film director Scott Schaefer brought the crowd up to speed on the day’s events and introduced Bill Beaty of Weird Science who provided interesting – yet untested and unverified – theories about a piece of alleged evidence possibly related to that UFO event (from “slag” reportedly dispensed by a flying disc). He displayed a piece of volcanic-like basalt with unusual hardness that Native Americans may have traded, which originally was sourced from Elmer Frombach, Jr. who found it near the beach (and saw it in trees) of Maury Island in the mid-1960s. It has since been in the hands of Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson of the Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore, and was used as a prop in the film.

The hardened volcanic basalt was checked for Orgone power by a member of the crowd who happen to have an instrument to do so. I investigated the device and believe the instrument was more sensitive to proximity capacitance than having the ability to measure Orgone.

Several vendors offered Orgone power pyramids for sale.

Orgone was first described by Medical Doctor Wilhelm Reich in 1927 as a psychological pseudoscientific concept as an esoteric energy or hypothetical universal life force. Reich’s psychologic work paralleled Dr Sigmund Freud’s belief that sexual frustration created psychological issues and wanted to reduce the ego’s anxiety.

The United States government felt that Reich’s information was dangerous for the general public to understand and therefore the FDA filed false charges and an indictment landed Reich in prison where he died. The US government then apparently banned all of Reich’s books, collected and burned them.

The Actual Orgone Accumulator looked more like a vintage steam cabinet than the Orgone pyramids offered by the Metaphysical Vendors.

Reich was also responsible for the creation of a Cloud Buster, a device with very long crystals that were excited by an Extra Low Frequency generator that had some effect on the local atmosphere. This method is very similar to how the HAARP antenna array is able to affect a very large area’s atmosphere using military aircraft contrails that contain Barium Sulfate and Aluminum Oxide.

I spoke briefly with Lipson and found he was quite knowledgeable about the Maury Island Incident. He co-wrote The Maury Island UFO Incident book with LeFevre and also served a consultant on the film.

Metaphysics is the branch of philosophy that deals with abstract concepts such as being, knowing, substance, cause, identity, time, and space. HIstorically Metaphysics began with speculations by the Ionian cosmologists in the sixth century BCE about the origin of the physical universe, the matter or stuff from which it is made, and the laws or uniformities everywhere present in nature. Metaphysical power may have emanated from early human development as a form of communication and is remnant like the appendix and hair in modern man. The power of Metaphysics is practiced by those who revere the knowledge and practice the art. Those people who have retained this power would not charge for the gift they realize they have. The vendors present however, all gladly took money.

The beer garden was a nice addition.

I did not stay for the costume contest nor the film screening of The Maury Island Incident as I rode my motorcycle and the Northwest rain clouds had already formed for the evening.

Click image below to view photo gallery: